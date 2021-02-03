Col. Eric Noe, commander, Little Rock District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends the groundbreaking ceremony for the Little Rock Air Force Base Fuselage Training Facility. The $34.5 million, 128,000 square foot facility is being built to ensure Airmen are being trained in the most efficient means possible. The facility will be home to seven bays providing all-weather, day or night vision goggle compatible training. "The Little Rock District values our relationship with LRAFB and is fully committed to serve the mission requirements of the base in a continual effort to strengthen our common bond moving forward," Noe said.

