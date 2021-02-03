Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Little Rock Air Force Base Fuselage Training Facility [Image 2 of 3]

    Groundbreaking ceremony for the Little Rock Air Force Base Fuselage Training Facility

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by James Woods 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    Col. Eric Noe, commander, Little Rock District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends the groundbreaking ceremony for the Little Rock Air Force Base Fuselage Training Facility. The $34.5 million, 128,000 square foot facility is being built to ensure Airmen are being trained in the most efficient means possible. The facility will be home to seven bays providing all-weather, day or night vision goggle compatible training. "The Little Rock District values our relationship with LRAFB and is fully committed to serve the mission requirements of the base in a continual effort to strengthen our common bond moving forward," Noe said.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 14:38
    Photo ID: 6541107
    VIRIN: 210302-A-NJ924-0009
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
