The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District's new derrickboat under construction in South Carolina, February 2021. The derrickboat will be part of the District's floating plant and repair fleet maintaining federal navigation structures on the Great Lakes.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 09:51
|Photo ID:
|6540311
|VIRIN:
|210302-A-PG036-040
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buffalo District's new derrickboat under construction [Image 4 of 4], by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
