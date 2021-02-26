Italian soldiers in a C1 Ariete assigned to Alpha Company, 11th Bersaglieri Battalion provide security in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 26, 2021. Combined Resolve XV enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partners during a crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Uriel Ramirez).

