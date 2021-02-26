Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    C1 Ariete

    C1 Ariete

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Spc. Uriel Ramirez 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Italian soldiers in a C1 Ariete assigned to Alpha Company, 11th Bersaglieri Battalion provide security in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 26, 2021. Combined Resolve XV enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partners during a crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Uriel Ramirez).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 06:51
    Photo ID: 6540152
    VIRIN: 210226-A-GQ344-1003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.1 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C1 Ariete, by SPC Uriel Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    CombinedResolve
    USArmyeuraf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT