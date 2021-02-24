Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Bahrain COVID-19 Vaccinations

    NSA Bahrain COVID-19 Vaccinations

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    210224-N-JO245-1039 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 24, 2021) - Culinary Specialist Seaman Alexis Celisbeltran, left, checks personnel in while they wait in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. The vaccine is being administered in phases based on priority levels to reduce the burden of COVID-19 in high-risk populations and simultaneously mitigate risk to military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough/Released)

    This work, NSA Bahrain COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain
    Naval Support Activity Bahrain
    USN
    US Navy

