NSA Bahrain COVID-19 Vaccinations

210224-N-JO245-1039 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 24, 2021) - Culinary Specialist Seaman Alexis Celisbeltran, left, checks personnel in while they wait in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. The vaccine is being administered in phases based on priority levels to reduce the burden of COVID-19 in high-risk populations and simultaneously mitigate risk to military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Yarborough/Released)
