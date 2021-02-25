Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Place visits Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay [Image 8 of 8]

    Lt. Gen. Place visits Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, left, director, Defense Health Agency, Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, center, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and U.S. Navy Capt. Christopher Tepera, right, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor, discuss the future of the Naval Clinic during a tour of the Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay, MCBH, Feb. 25, 2021. The purpose of the tour was to show Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s appreciation for Naval Medical’s continued support to the Marine Corps warfighters in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 19:21
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
