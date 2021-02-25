Lt. Gen. Place visits Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, left, director, Defense Health Agency, Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, center, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and U.S. Navy Capt. Christopher Tepera, right, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor, discuss the future of the Naval Clinic during a tour of the Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay, MCBH, Feb. 25, 2021. The purpose of the tour was to show Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s appreciation for Naval Medical’s continued support to the Marine Corps warfighters in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

