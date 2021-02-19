U.S. Secret Service member, Lt. James Rising, center, thanks U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Bravo Company, Task Force Freedom for their contribution to the mission in Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical, evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau)

Date Taken: 02.19.2021
Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
Secret Service presents National Guard with Certificate of Appreciation [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Camille Lienau