    Cyber-defense studies

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. – U.S. Air Force and Space Force students enrolled in the Cyber Protect and Defend Course study in the classroom, Feb. 11, 2021, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee, as part of Mission Defense Team training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    This work, Cyber-defense studies [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    ANG
    cyber
    TEC
    USAF
    MDT

