MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. – U.S. Air Force and Space Force students enrolled in the Cyber Protect and Defend Course study in the classroom, Feb. 11, 2021, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee, as part of Mission Defense Team training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6539606
|VIRIN:
|210211-Z-SM234-052
|Resolution:
|2100x1499
|Size:
|594.91 KB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber-defense studies [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT