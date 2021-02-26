Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-46 Sigonella FOD Walk Down [Image 4 of 6]

    VP-46 Sigonella FOD Walk Down

    ITALY

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Ingram 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    210226-N-VH871-0090 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 26, 2021) Sailors assigned to the "Grey Knights" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, and base personnel conduct foreign object debris walk down, Feb. 26, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/ Released)

    This work, VP-46 Sigonella FOD Walk Down [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    P-8
    Grey Knights
    VP-46
    Fly Navy
    CNE C6F
    CTG 67

