NAVIFOR Force Master Chief Twiford Visits CIWT and IWTC Corry Station, Observes and Discusses IW Training

210301-N-KJ380-1038 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 1, 2021) - Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) Force Master Chief David Twiford conducts an all-hands call with staff of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Florida. Twiford visited the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and IWTC Corry Station for a familiarization brief and tour onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. The visit offered an opportunity to update him on CIWT / IWTC Corry Station training and development approaches for building a talented fleet through initiatives, such as Ready, Relevant Learning, which take recruits from “street to fleet” and transforms civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready information warfare warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Neo B. Greene III)

