Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVIFOR Force Master Chief Twiford Visits CIWT and IWTC Corry Station, Observes and Discusses IW Training [Image 4 of 4]

    NAVIFOR Force Master Chief Twiford Visits CIWT and IWTC Corry Station, Observes and Discusses IW Training

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Neo Greene 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210301-N-KJ380-1038 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 1, 2021) - Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) Force Master Chief David Twiford conducts an all-hands call with staff of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Florida. Twiford visited the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and IWTC Corry Station for a familiarization brief and tour onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. The visit offered an opportunity to update him on CIWT / IWTC Corry Station training and development approaches for building a talented fleet through initiatives, such as Ready, Relevant Learning, which take recruits from “street to fleet” and transforms civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready information warfare warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Neo B. Greene III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 07:47
    Photo ID: 6538654
    VIRIN: 210301-N-KJ380-1038
    Resolution: 3700x1728
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVIFOR Force Master Chief Twiford Visits CIWT and IWTC Corry Station, Observes and Discusses IW Training [Image 4 of 4], by SN Neo Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVIFOR Force Master Chief Twiford Visits CIWT and IWTC Corry Station, Observes and Discusses IW Training
    NAVIFOR Force Master Chief Twiford Visits CIWT and IWTC Corry Station, Observes and Discusses IW Training
    NAVIFOR Force Master Chief Twiford Visits CIWT and IWTC Corry Station, Observes and Discusses IW Training
    NAVIFOR Force Master Chief Twiford Visits CIWT and IWTC Corry Station, Observes and Discusses IW Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVIFOR Force Master Chief Twiford Visits CIWT and IWTC Corry Station, Observes and Discusses IW Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    NAVIFOR
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT