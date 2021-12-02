Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flightdeck Maintenance

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flightdeck Maintenance

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Quinton Lee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    Philippines native and Jose Feliciano College Foundation graduate Khyle Young is serving aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan returned to Yokosuka, Nov. 14, following a six-month Indo-Pacific deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 20:52
    Photo ID: 6538177
    VIRIN: 210222-N-WS494-1003
    Resolution: 6425x4288
    Size: 846.3 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flightdeck Maintenance, by PO3 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Philippines Native serves aboard USS Ronald Reagan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    needle gun
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    maintenance
    padeye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT