210211-N-MD461-1518 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 11, 2021) A CMV-22B Osprey assigned to the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 taxis on the flight deck of Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeffrey Kempton/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 20:29
|Photo ID:
|6538158
|VIRIN:
|210211-N-MD461-1518
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, F-35C II Lightning Engine Transport [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
