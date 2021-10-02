Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers conduct readiness exercise

    Soldiers conduct readiness exercise

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 690th Rapid Port Opening Element, 232nd Transportation Bn., 597th Transportation Bde., conduct an emergency deployment readiness exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. The purpose of the exercise was to ensure that unit personnel and cargo meet deployment and redeployment readiness requirements.
    The unit is one of three RPOEs in the Army that can quickly deploy to aerial or sea ports to conduct cargo handling and movement operations to a forward distribution node.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 16:51
    Photo ID: 6538004
    VIRIN: 210210-A-QT896-983
    Resolution: 1042x657
    Size: 142.01 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers conduct readiness exercise, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Operational readiness exercise

    TAGS

    Ready2Fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT