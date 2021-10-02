Soldiers assigned to the 690th Rapid Port Opening Element, 232nd Transportation Bn., 597th Transportation Bde., conduct an emergency deployment readiness exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. The purpose of the exercise was to ensure that unit personnel and cargo meet deployment and redeployment readiness requirements.

The unit is one of three RPOEs in the Army that can quickly deploy to aerial or sea ports to conduct cargo handling and movement operations to a forward distribution node.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 16:51 Photo ID: 6538004 VIRIN: 210210-A-QT896-983 Resolution: 1042x657 Size: 142.01 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers conduct readiness exercise, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.