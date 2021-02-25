Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New position in housing office to advocate for residents

    New position in housing office to advocate for residents

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Edward Keenan, 633rd Air Base Wing privatized housing resident advocate, stands in front of the housing office at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 25, 2021. Keenan advocates for a positive living experience on behalf of residents of Bethel Manor, Lighter-Than-Air and Heavier-Than-Air housing areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 16:33
    Photo ID: 6537908
    VIRIN: 210225-F-JM722-1005
    Resolution: 4406x3057
    Size: 939.86 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New position in housing office to advocate for residents, by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New position in housing office to advocate for residents

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Housing

    JBLE

    TAGS

    Housing
    633d Air Base Wing
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT