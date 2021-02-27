Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th TSC YTB 2021 [Image 1 of 7]

    79th TSC YTB 2021

    MARYSVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Capt. James Kim 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve leaders from the 364th ESC assembled to conduct the yearly training brief for Maj. Gen. David Ling commander of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, Feb. 26-28.

    (Photo by U.S Army Sgt. Lydia Nile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 13:35
    Photo ID: 6537489
    VIRIN: 210227-A-HC395-710
    Resolution: 2304x1536
    Size: 531.02 KB
    Location: MARYSVILLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th TSC YTB 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by CPT James Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #armyytb #usarmyreserve #usarmy #79thtsc #364thesc #sustainthefight

