U.S. Army Reserve leaders from the 364th ESC assembled to conduct the yearly training brief for Maj. Gen. David Ling commander of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, Feb. 26-28.
(Photo by U.S Army Sgt. Lydia Nile)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 13:35
|Photo ID:
|6537489
|VIRIN:
|210227-A-HC395-710
|Resolution:
|2304x1536
|Size:
|531.02 KB
|Location:
|MARYSVILLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 79th TSC YTB 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by CPT James Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT