CJADC2 Demonstration

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 1st Combat Communication Squadron load a Flexible Communication Package onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during a Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2021. The capabilities provide the warfighter better connection and capabilities in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Byers)

