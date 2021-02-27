Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Hopper 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 27, 2021) – U.S. Navy pilots perform a high-power turn on an E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, during flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 27, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Carlos W. Hopper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 04:46
    Photo ID: 6536913
    VIRIN: 210227-N-HI746-1011
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Navy
    Sailor
    CSG9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT