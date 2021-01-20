Kleber Soldiers participate in Finnish Army’s Winter Combat Course

ROVANIEMI, Finland – Students engage in cross country skiing during the Winter Combat Course near Rovaniemi, Finland, located just four miles south of the Arctic Circle, Jan. 20. With temperatures reaching as low as -37 degrees Celsius and a landscape covered with a meter of snow, two U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Health Clinic Kaiserslautern joined the two-week long exercise, familiarizing themselves with topics such as using layered clothing, protecting against and treatment of injuries relating to frostbite, sustaining performance capability, making fire by using ad hoc tools, getting versatile skiing practice (including cross-country skiing downhill and uphill, skiing skills track, and skiing with and without a rucksack) and marksmanship practice with and without night vision equipment also on skis, utilizing snow vehicles, fortifying in snow, and conducting combat operations in snowy conditions.

Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021