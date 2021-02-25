PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) U.S. Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) hold monkey lines while they are lowered into the ocean in a rigid-hull inflatable boat Feb. 25, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi