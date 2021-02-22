Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    218th MEB assists patients register at Colleton County DHEC

    218th MEB assists patients register at Colleton County DHEC

    WALTERBORO, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Demarra Simmons, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina National Guard, assists patients with registration at a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Colleton County Health Department in Walterboro, South Carolina, Feb. 22, 2021. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 20:08
    Photo ID: 6536734
    VIRIN: 210222-Z-WS267-1030
    Resolution: 6128x3968
    Size: 12.21 MB
    Location: WALTERBORO, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 218th MEB assists patients register at Colleton County DHEC, by SSG Brad Mincey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    South Carolina National Guard
    SCNG
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT