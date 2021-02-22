218th MEB assists patients register at Colleton County DHEC

U.S. Army Sgt. Demarra Simmons, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina National Guard, assists patients with registration at a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Colleton County Health Department in Walterboro, South Carolina, Feb. 22, 2021. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard)

