USS Barry Named Navy's Top Pacific Fleet Sub Hunter

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Ensign Emilio Mackie 

    USS Barry (DDG 52)

    Capt. Chase Sargeant, Destroyer Squadron 15, and Cmdr. Christopher Gahl, commanding officer of USS Barry DDG 52), hold the Bloodhound Award pennant during an awards ceremony on the forecastle of the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52). The ASW Bloodhound Award is presented to one Pacific Fleet and one Atlantic Fleet ship annually for exceptional performance in the area of ASW mission area. Barry was selected for her technical prowess, level of equipment readiness, and the skill of her operators. Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50 to 70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Emilio Mackie)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 22:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
