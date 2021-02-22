Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Capitol Response [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon 

    149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Kentucky Army National Guard Pfc. Brianna Hunter, assigned to the 438th Military Police Company, stands guard near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 22, 2021.The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matt Damon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 10:23
    Photo ID: 6536494
    VIRIN: 210222-Z-KT702-1017
    Resolution: 5018x3345
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Capitol Response [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Matthew Damon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    United States Capitol Police

    Kentucky National Guard
    149th MEB

