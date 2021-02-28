Rivas spotlight

U.S. Army Sgt. Emily Rivas is currently deployed as an Arabic cryptologic linguist with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. She learned Arabic at the Defense Language Institute and also works in language training in her civilian career. Her duties include interpreting foreign communications for intelligence purposes but she also assists with preparing the brigade's public communications in Arabic. She is fluent in the language and enjoys learning about Arab culture.



She originally joined the military to receive unique training opportunities and to help pay for college. Her favorite part of deployment has been making new friends and having new experiences, but she looks forward to getting home, moving to an apartment and living alone.



Rivas says the best care package she has received is her favorite frosted sugar cookies from Walmart that her younger sister sent.



(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lindsey Buskirk)

