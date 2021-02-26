210226-N-WQ732-3015 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 26, 2021) – Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Marcus Molinar, from Arlington, Texas, performs pre-flight safety checks on an MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the “Swamp Foxes” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) Feb. 26, 2021. Monterey is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.27.2021 20:18 Photo ID: 6536180 VIRIN: 210226-N-WQ732-3015 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 455.77 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic [Image 8 of 8], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.