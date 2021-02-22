Aerial Delivery school selects 2020 Employee of the Year

Sgt. 1st Class Shane McGonigle, an instructor at Fort Lee's Quartermaster School, was recognized by Mr. Jason Hanifin, director of the Army Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department, as the Employee of the Year in a Feb. 22 ceremony in Fort Lee, Va.
