    USAF at Aero India 21 [Image 9 of 9]

    USAF at Aero India 21

    INDIA

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Justin Oakes 

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. David Krumm (right), 11th Air Force commander, Maj. Gen. Mark Weatherington (second from right), 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, 8th Air Force command chief and J-GSOC senior enlisted leader, prepare for the kickoff of Asia's largest trade show, Aero India, at Yelahanka Air Station in Bengaluru, India, Feb. 2, 2021. The U.S. trade show delegation consisted of Department of State and Department of Defense leaders focused on enahancing relations between India and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Oakes)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 13:06
    VIRIN: 210205-F-FZ712-010
    U.S. Dept of State and U.S. Air Force representatives at Aero India 2021
    IAF Tejas and USAF B-1 flyover
    8 AF team at Aero India 2021
    India media talks Bomber Task Force, Aero India 21
    Partnership talks at Aero India 21
    Opening flight at Aero India 21
    Welcome to AeroIndia21
    Radio host talks with bomber team
    USAF at Aero India 21

    PACAF
    USAF
    bombers

