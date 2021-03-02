Lt. Gen. David Krumm (right), 11th Air Force commander, Maj. Gen. Mark Weatherington (second from right), 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, 8th Air Force command chief and J-GSOC senior enlisted leader, prepare for the kickoff of Asia's largest trade show, Aero India, at Yelahanka Air Station in Bengaluru, India, Feb. 2, 2021. The U.S. trade show delegation consisted of Department of State and Department of Defense leaders focused on enahancing relations between India and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Oakes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 13:06 Photo ID: 6534615 VIRIN: 210205-F-FZ712-010 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 817.61 KB Location: IN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF at Aero India 21 [Image 9 of 9], by Justin Oakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.