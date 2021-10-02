Active Shooter Exercise at Cannon Air Force Base

Airmen assigned to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., test their responsiveness and abilities during an active shooter exercise here, Feb. 10, 2021. The exercise was designed to test first responders’ and base personnel’s effectiveness in responding to any situation, preparing them for potential real-world events they may face. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

