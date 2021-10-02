Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Shooter Exercise at Cannon Air Force Base [Image 1 of 7]

    Active Shooter Exercise at Cannon Air Force Base

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., test their responsiveness and abilities during an active shooter exercise here, Feb. 10, 2021. The exercise was designed to test first responders’ and base personnel’s effectiveness in responding to any situation, preparing them for potential real-world events they may face. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

