    Arizona Air National Guard Administers COVID-19 Tests at Veteran's Home [Image 3 of 4]

    Arizona Air National Guard Administers COVID-19 Tests at Veteran's Home

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2000

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Airman 1st Class Samantha Gomez, a medic with the 162nd Medical Group, tests staff and residents for COVID-19 at the Arizona State Veteran’s Home in Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2021. According to the Centers for Disease Control, The communal nature of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and the population served (generally older adults often with underlying medical conditions), put those living in nursing homes at increased risk of infection and severe illness from COVID-19. Arizona’s Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to serve their communities throughout the state during this emergency response.

    This work, Arizona Air National Guard Administers COVID-19 Tests at Veteran's Home [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AIRMEN
    TESTING
    Arizona
    National Guard
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

