Airman 1st Class Samantha Gomez, a medic with the 162nd Medical Group, tests staff and residents for COVID-19 at the Arizona State Veteran’s Home in Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2021. According to the Centers for Disease Control, The communal nature of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and the population served (generally older adults often with underlying medical conditions), put those living in nursing homes at increased risk of infection and severe illness from COVID-19. Arizona’s Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to serve their communities throughout the state during this emergency response.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2000 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 10:53 Photo ID: 6534441 VIRIN: 210225-Z-AA430-002 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 6.55 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona Air National Guard Administers COVID-19 Tests at Veteran's Home [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.