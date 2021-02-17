Why I Serve

U.S. Army Cpl. Dylan Tanner, a cavalry scout assigned to the 1st Battalion, 172nd Cavalry, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard, poses for a photo at the Naval Observatory, Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

Date Taken: 02.17.2021