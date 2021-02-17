Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve [Image 2 of 2]

    Why I Serve

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Cpl. Dylan Tanner, a cavalry scout assigned to the 1st Battalion, 172nd Cavalry, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard, poses for a photo at the Naval Observatory, Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    VIRIN: 210217-Z-XJ735-1021
    Why I Serve
    Why I Serve

    National Guard
    Capital Response

