Esercito Italiano

U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Snowden, right, commander of 1-82nd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, speaks with Lt. Col. Jason Woodward, commander of 4-4th ARB during an award presentation at an airfield in their area of operations in the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Lydia Laga)

Date Taken: 02.26.2021
Location: ERBIL AIR BASE, IQ