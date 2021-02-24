Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers engages DODEA JROTC students in Germany for Engineers Week [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers engages DODEA JROTC students in Germany for Engineers Week

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Maj. John Collier and Shawntesha Ingram from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District engaged virtually with Wiesbaden High School JROTC Cadets Wednesday February 24, 2021 as part of National Engineers Week outreach efforts. The two engineers spoke about the importance of engineering, how it impacts people's day to day lives and highlighted the wide variety of engineering career opportunities both in uniform and as civilians. While the Europe District is headquartered in Wiesbaden and Ingram participated from her home office in the local area, Collier dialed in virtually from Romania where he is supporting Europe District projects there. Europe District manages projects for military stakeholders and international partners in dozens of countries in both Europe and Africa.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 06:15
    Photo ID: 6534110
    VIRIN: 210224-A-WZ074-003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

