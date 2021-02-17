USS Princeton Commemorates Mine Strike Through Damage Control Readiness

210217-N-OW019-0010 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2020) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Zachary White, from Atlanta, uses a banding patch during a general quarters drill that simulated damage sustained when the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) struck mines in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 18, 1991 during support of Operation Desert Storm. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US