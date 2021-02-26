WIESBADEN, Germany—Sgt. Tyler Jones and Spc. Davontae Carter disassemble, assemble and perform function checks on weapons during one of their training blocks to prepare for the Best Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 02:55
|Photo ID:
|6533982
|VIRIN:
|210226-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|189.57 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wiesbaden gears up for Best Warrior Competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
