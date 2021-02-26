Wiesbaden gears up for Best Warrior Competition

Courtesy Photo | WIESBADEN, Germany—Sgt. Tyler Jones and Spc. Davontae Carter disassemble, assemble...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | WIESBADEN, Germany—Sgt. Tyler Jones and Spc. Davontae Carter disassemble, assemble and perform function checks on weapons during one of their training blocks to prepare for the Best Warrior Competition. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden is gearing up for the annual Army Best Warrior Competition. This year the competition will be held in Ansbach, Bavaria, from Feb. 28 through March 5, 2021, and two of the Garrison Soldiers will compete.

Sgt. Tyler Jones, a military policeman, and Spc. Davontae Carter, Religious Affairs Specialist with the chaplain’s office, will represent USAG Wiesbaden this year.

Some of the Army’s top Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers will compete at locations across the world during the U.S. Army 2021 Best Warrior Competition.

There are 11 eligible commands that will be sending one junior enlisted Soldier and 1 NCO to their respective competitions: Forces Command, Training and Doctrine Command, Army Materiel Command, U.S. Army Europe, U. S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Army Pacific, Army Cyber Command, Army Futures Command, Military District of Washington, U.S. Army Reserves and Army National Guard.



Garrison Soldiers will compete within their respective IMCOM Directorate, the winners from each Directorate will compete in the IMCOM BWC. The IMCOM winners will compete in the AMC BWC

Competition, and the AMC winners will compete at the Army level.

According to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Truchon, the Army competition will be held Oct. 1-14 at Fort Knox, Kentucky, in conjunction with the Association of the United States Army annual meeting and the Army 10-miler, although both of these were virtual last year because of COVID.



He said the purpose of the Army BWC is "to reinforce fundamental Soldier skills, promote espirit de corps throughout the Army, and recognize Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos."



Some of the events the Soldiers will compete in are land navigation, an obstacle course, going through a board, writing an essay, an M4 qualification, several mystery events and an 11.5 mile ruck march.

To prepare for the competition, Staff Sgt. Desmond Rolle, with the Directorate of Emergency Services, put together a training schedule and has been helping both Jones and Carter go over things that are or could be part of the competition.

“I feel good about the competition,” Jones said, “the competition prep has been rejuvenating and is a refreshment from my day to day duties. It is an experience. If I lose the event it just builds resilience and character.”

“Winning isn’t everything,” he said. “Only the small group going will ever have this experience and to be part of that is one of a kind. It can help my military career, because experiencing something like this can build knowledge for the future and could potentially assist future Soldiers in prepping for this type of competition. I can use my experiences, mistakes and success to help train Soldiers.”

Carter, who has been in the Army for about 20 months said the biggest challenge he has faced in getting to this level to compete is managing his time. Carter and his sponsor, Sgt. 1st Class Gary Durham, also with the Religious Support Office, both participated in the competition last year.

Durham said Carter is doing well but being a new Soldier he still lacks confidence. “I am helping him to build up his confidence, helping him become a better overall Soldier,” Durham said.

Carter said Durham is teaching him everything he knows and Carter said he looks at Durham as his mentor and he looks up to him. Carter said he feels the most challenging event in the competition will be the board.

The two Garrison Soldiers, along with 1st Sgt. Richard Brinkley of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, will travel to Ansbach to begin the competition this weekend.