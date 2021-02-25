Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo's Tsukumo Golf Course Tour [Image 2 of 2]

    Sasebo's Tsukumo Golf Course Tour

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 25, 2021) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams and Morale Welfare & Recreation Sasebo Director Scott Poluhowich receive a tour from Tsukumo Golf Course's president Shinsuke Tanaka and course manager Hiroshi Nagaoka in Sasebo, Japan Feb. 25, 2021. Tsukumo G. C. is a public golf course owned and operated by Sasebo Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. where members of the CFAS community have enjoyed special playing privileges since 1974. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 01:07
    Photo ID: 6533973
    VIRIN: 210225-N-CA060-0048
    Resolution: 4896x3497
    Size: 973.8 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sasebo's Tsukumo Golf Course Tour [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sasebo's Tsukumo Golf Course Tour
    Sasebo's Tsukumo Golf Course Tour

    tour
    cfas
    golf course
    SSK

