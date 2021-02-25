SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 25, 2021) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams and Morale Welfare & Recreation Sasebo Director Scott Poluhowich receive a tour from Tsukumo Golf Course’s president Shinsuke Tanaka and course manager Hiroshi Nagaoka in Sasebo, Japan Feb. 25, 2021. Tsukumo G. C. is a public golf course owned and operated by Sasebo Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. where members of the CFAS community have enjoyed special playing privileges since 1974. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 01:07 Photo ID: 6533973 VIRIN: 210225-N-CA060-0048 Resolution: 4896x3497 Size: 973.8 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sasebo's Tsukumo Golf Course Tour [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.