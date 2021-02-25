Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III receives a briefing on procedures for COVID-19 vaccine administration while on the USS Essex, Feb. 25, 2021. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders).
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 00:52
|Photo ID:
|6533944
|VIRIN:
|210225-D-XI929-1018
|Resolution:
|4123x4953
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|USS ESSEX, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits USS Essex [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT