    Italian Navy Capt. speaks to U.S. Navy Capt. [Image 2 of 8]

    Italian Navy Capt. speaks to U.S. Navy Capt.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Pittman 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Italian Navy Capt. Gianfranco Vizzini, naval attaché, salutes on the quarterdeck aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 22, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas R. Pittman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 17:33
    Photo ID: 6533414
    VIRIN: 210222-N-IK880-0020
    Resolution: 4185x2989
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian Navy Capt. speaks to U.S. Navy Capt. [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Thomas Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)
    RCOH
    Italian Navy
    Port Visit

