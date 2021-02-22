Italian Navy Capt. speaks to U.S. Navy Capt.

Italian Navy Capt. Gianfranco Vizzini, naval attaché, salutes on the quarterdeck aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 22, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas R. Pittman)

