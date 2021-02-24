Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Dakota National Guard competes in biathlon

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    The North Dakota National Guard 2021 men's biathlon team members from left to right Capt. Blake Hillerson, 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment (1-112 AVN), Chief Warrant Officer 2 Wynn Roberts, 1-112 AVN, Staff Sgt. Brandon Pulst, Camp Grafton Training Center, and Staff Sgt. Joshua Warmbold, 141 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, at the Chief National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships at the Camp Ripley Training Center, near Little Falls, Minn. Feb. 24, 2021. (U.S. National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 17:05
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 
    This work, North Dakota National Guard competes in biathlon, by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    Biathlon
    North Dakota
    National Guard
    ARNG
    Skiiing

