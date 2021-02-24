The North Dakota National Guard 2021 men's biathlon team members from left to right Capt. Blake Hillerson, 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment (1-112 AVN), Chief Warrant Officer 2 Wynn Roberts, 1-112 AVN, Staff Sgt. Brandon Pulst, Camp Grafton Training Center, and Staff Sgt. Joshua Warmbold, 141 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, at the Chief National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships at the Camp Ripley Training Center, near Little Falls, Minn. Feb. 24, 2021. (U.S. National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 17:05
|Photo ID:
|6533377
|VIRIN:
|210224-Z-WA217-1249
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|7.36 MB
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, North Dakota National Guard competes in biathlon, by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
