The North Dakota National Guard 2021 men's biathlon team members from left to right Capt. Blake Hillerson, 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment (1-112 AVN), Chief Warrant Officer 2 Wynn Roberts, 1-112 AVN, Staff Sgt. Brandon Pulst, Camp Grafton Training Center, and Staff Sgt. Joshua Warmbold, 141 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, at the Chief National Guard Bureau Biathlon Championships at the Camp Ripley Training Center, near Little Falls, Minn. Feb. 24, 2021. (U.S. National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 17:05 Photo ID: 6533377 VIRIN: 210224-Z-WA217-1249 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 7.36 MB Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, North Dakota National Guard competes in biathlon, by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.