Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Johnny Alam, construction manager [Image 2 of 2]

    Johnny Alam, construction manager

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    John Alam served in the U.S. Navy on active duty from 1988 to 1992 and was stationed at former Naval Air Station South Weymouth.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 15:50
    Photo ID: 6533175
    VIRIN: 210225-N-HG124-1002
    Resolution: 1598x2048
    Size: 287.78 KB
    Location: MD, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Johnny Alam, construction manager [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Johnny Alam, construction manager
    Johnny Alam, construction manager

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Engineers Week Spotlight: Johnny Alam is Engineering Around the World

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Engineer
    Navy
    Washington
    Maryland
    Civil Engineer Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT