    Army Reserve Soldier follows footsteps of fallen comrades [Image 1 of 6]

    Army Reserve Soldier follows footsteps of fallen comrades

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Sgt. Isabella Jaime of the 99th Readiness Division’s 78th Army Band participates in the division's FY21 Best Warrior Competition Train-Up event Feb. 22-26 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The event will prepare Soldiers for the upcoming Combined Readiness Division BWC by improving their depth of knowledge and proficiency in military skills in a competitive tactical environment. Further, it promotes and sustains a culture of excellence, leadership, individual readiness and team-building within the command. (U.S. Army photo by Shawn Morris, 99th RD PAO)

    This work, Army Reserve Soldier follows footsteps of fallen comrades [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    BWC
    Wantagh
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    Isabella Jaime

