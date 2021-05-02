Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maj. Thomas Werner Prepares for flight [Image 1 of 9]

    Maj. Thomas Werner Prepares for flight

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Maj. Thomas Walker, an instructor pilot with the 149th Fighter Wing, prepares for a flight Feb. 4, 2021 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The 149th FW trains mission ready F-16 pilots for the Air Force active duty and reserve components to be able to perform at the highest level anywhere across the U.S. and abroad. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 11:12
    Photo ID: 6532742
    VIRIN: 210205-Z-QB902-0002
    Resolution: 4184x2789
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Thomas Werner Prepares for flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Thomas Werner Prepares for flight
    Maj. Thomas Werner Prepares for flight
    Maj. Thomas Werner Prepares for flight
    Maj. Thomas Werner Prepares for flight
    Maj. Thomas Werner Prepares for flight
    Maj. Thomas Werner Prepares for flight
    Maj. Thomas Werner Prepares for flight
    Maj. Thomas Werner Prepares for flight
    Maj. Thomas Werner Prepares for flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Texas Air National Guard
    Gunfighters
    Texas Air Guard
    149th Fighter Wing
    149th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT