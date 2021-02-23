Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMSgt. Abrams-Trust Aether-Sprint selectee

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Abrams-Trust, 2nd Munitions Squadron cruise missile flight chief, poses for a photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 28, 2021. Abrams-Trust was placed on an Air Force level logistics team a part of the Aether-Sprint program, designed to improve and better Air Force logistics and communications. "We always look for opportunities to better ourselves and the people around us," Abrams-Trust said. "In this circumstance, there was a way to round myself out and understand strategic vision a little better so that I can use that here in my organization, the 2nd MUNS." (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

