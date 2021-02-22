Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICOM Army General Stephen Townsend visits Navy P-8A [Image 1 of 8]

    AFRICOM Army General Stephen Townsend visits Navy P-8A

    ITALY

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Ingram 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    210222-N-VH871-1016 SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 22, 2021) U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), left, greets Capt. Tim Thompson, commodore Commander Task Force 67, before his tour of a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, assigned to the "Grey Knights" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, Feb. 22, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/ Released)

    This work, AFRICOM Army General Stephen Townsend visits Navy P-8A [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Poseidon
    P-8A
    Grey Knights
    VP-46
    Fly Navy

