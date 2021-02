Aircrew Survival Equipmentmen at work

210217-N-VH871-0031 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 17, 2021) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Steve Thompson, assigned to the "Grey Knights" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, sews Hook-and-loop fasteners onto nametags, Feb. 16, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/ Released)

