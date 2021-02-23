PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2021) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class John Rodriguez, from Davenport, Fla., scrubs wire rope slings aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) Feb. 23, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 22:31
|Photo ID:
|6531923
|VIRIN:
|210223-N-FZ335-1007
|Resolution:
|2570x3212
|Size:
|917.6 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|DAVENPORT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT