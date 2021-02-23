PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2021) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class John Rodriguez, from Davenport, Fla., scrubs wire rope slings aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) Feb. 23, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 22:31 Photo ID: 6531923 VIRIN: 210223-N-FZ335-1007 Resolution: 2570x3212 Size: 917.6 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: DAVENPORT, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.