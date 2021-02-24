Captain Kevin W. Leishman Receives Purple Heart 16 years later for actions in Fallujah

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kyle Ellison, Commanding General for 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, poses for a photo with Capt. Kevin. W. Leishman, an Anti-Terrorism force protection officer, 3D MEB, and his family after a Purple Heart ceremony at the base theater, Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 24, 2021. During the ceremony Leishman was awarded for wounds sustained in action against enemies of the United States 16 years ago during the Battle of Fallujah, Operation Phantom Fury, Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Francesca Landis)
