    Captain Kevin W. Leishman Receives Purple Heart 16 years later for actions in Fallujah [Image 25 of 25]

    Captain Kevin W. Leishman Receives Purple Heart 16 years later for actions in Fallujah

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Francesca Landis 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kyle Ellison, Commanding General for 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, poses for a photo with Capt. Kevin. W. Leishman, an Anti-Terrorism force protection officer, 3D MEB, and his family after a Purple Heart ceremony at the base theater, Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 24, 2021. During the ceremony Leishman was awarded for wounds sustained in action against enemies of the United States 16 years ago during the Battle of Fallujah, Operation Phantom Fury, Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Francesca Landis)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 20:17
    Photo ID: 6531767
    VIRIN: 210224-M-VI369-1084
    Resolution: 5402x3601
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain Kevin W. Leishman Receives Purple Heart 16 years later for actions in Fallujah [Image 25 of 25], by Cpl Francesca Landis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Purple Heart
    Fallujah
    award
    Operation Iraqi Freedom
    III MEF
    3D MEB

