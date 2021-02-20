Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVWAR Reserve Program Welcomes New Director Capt. David Barnes

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Rick Naystatt 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    210220-N-UN340-037 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 20, 2021) Capt. David Barnes, left, reports his relief of Capt. Matthew Hahn, right, as Director, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Reserve Program to his reporting senior, NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Douglas Small in a change of charge ceremony on NAVWAR’s Old Town Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt (Released)

