210220-N-UN340-037 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 20, 2021) Capt. David Barnes, left, reports his relief of Capt. Matthew Hahn, right, as Director, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Reserve Program to his reporting senior, NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Douglas Small in a change of charge ceremony on NAVWAR’s Old Town Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt (Released)
NAVWAR Reserve Program Welcomes New Director Capt. David Barnes
