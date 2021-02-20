210220-N-UN340-037 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 20, 2021) Capt. David Barnes, left, reports his relief of Capt. Matthew Hahn, right, as Director, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Reserve Program to his reporting senior, NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Douglas Small in a change of charge ceremony on NAVWAR’s Old Town Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 18:37 Photo ID: 6531673 VIRIN: 210220-N-UN340-037 Resolution: 1876x1276 Size: 622.35 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVWAR Reserve Program Welcomes New Director Capt. David Barnes, by Rick Naystatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.