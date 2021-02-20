NAVWAR Reserve Program Welcomes New Director Capt. David Barnes

Photo By Rick Naystatt | 210220-N-UN340-037 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 20, 2021) Capt. David Barnes, left, reports his...... read more read more Photo By Rick Naystatt | 210220-N-UN340-037 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 20, 2021) Capt. David Barnes, left, reports his relief of Capt. Matthew Hahn, right, as Director, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Reserve Program to his reporting senior, NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Douglas Small in a change of charge ceremony on NAVWAR’s Old Town Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt (Released) see less | View Image Page

Captain David Barnes relieved Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Reserve Program (NWRP) Director Capt. Matthew Hahn in a virtual Change of Charge ceremony Feb. 20 at NAVWAR Headquarters in San Diego.



This virtual event provided family members, colleagues, leadership and fellow Sailors worldwide the opportunity to witness the transfer of authority and responsibility from one director to another, assigning Barnes as the new leader of NWRP.



NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Doug Small served as the presiding officer for the event where he underscored the critical impact NWRP has for NAVWAR and the Navy.



“Capt. Hahn drove efficiencies to better align resources, increasing direct operational support to the fleet,” said Small. “He worked closely with supported organizations to optimize and expand the impact our Reservists could bring to bear on their missions. This growth of support and execution in support of the warfighter is testament to Capt. Hahn’s leadership and the dedication of our NAVWAR Reservists.”



Following his speech, Small presented Hahn with the Legion of Merit award for his dynamic direction, keen judgment, loyal dedication and noteworthy accomplishments as NWRP Director. The Legion of Merit is a military award of the United States Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.



Following the award presentation, Hahn reflected on his time at NAVWAR, thanked his family, acknowledged all those who contributed to his success, and emphasized the value of NWRP.



“Our expertise touches every warfighting domain from seabed to space and in cyberspace,” said Hahn. “Our development of networks, infrastructure, data architecture, tools and analytics that support the operational development environment will enable sustained maritime dominance. Our Reserve Sailors, with the skillsets they bring from their civilian occupations, are a true force multiplier and enabler of this endeavor.”



The reading of orders followed Hahn’s remarks, and Capt. Barnes was assigned as the new Director of NWRP. Barnes is now responsible for leading a diverse, high-performing team of more than 425 Reserve Sailors geographically dispersed amongst 18 units located in fleet concentration areas, space facilities, high tech centers and NAVWAR centers of excellence. In his new role he will be drawing on Reservists with various areas of expertise from units across the country to cost effectively deliver the right Sailor, with the right skills, at the right time, to the right place.



“Today we are here to celebrate Capt. Hahn’s fantastic tour as the NAVWAR Reserve Program Director and celebrate all the great people that make NAVWAR and the NWRP successful,” said Barnes. “I am honored and thrilled to be given the opportunity to serve as the NWRP Director. I am now on a journey to continue this job, leading the support of NAVWAR missions, programs, and people that make up this incredible organization without hesitation and without slow down.”



Barnes is coming to NAVWAR from serving as the Commanding Officer for Detachment 701 of the United States Indo-Pacific Command. A Southern California native, Barnes has a Masters of Strategic Studies from the United States Naval War College, a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Southern California and is Joint Professional Military Education, Phase II qualified. Barnes affiliated with the Navy Reserve in 2001, and in 20 years has enjoyed six Commanding Officer tours, two Executive Officer tours, and three Officer-In-Charge tours.



The NWRP will continue to play an important role in supporting both NAVWAR and the Navy’s mission. As Reservists, NWRP personnel leverage their academic and training backgrounds, civilian occupations and military experience to apply those skills and abilities to NAVWAR and the fleet, addressing the complex challenges and operations within command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.



