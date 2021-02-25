Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3rd MAW senior leaders donate to NMCRS [Image 1 of 6]

    3rd MAW senior leaders donate to NMCRS

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David Wilson, sergeant major of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing makes his donation to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society during the active duty fun drive on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Feb. 24, 2021. The Navy Marine Corps Relief Society provides emergency financial assistance to active duty and retired Navy and Marine Corps personnel and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachael Woodward)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 18:41
    Photo ID: 6531661
    VIRIN: 210224-M-SV143-1283
    Resolution: 4195x2996
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MAW senior leaders donate to NMCRS [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd MAW senior leaders donate to NMCRS
    3rd MAW senior leaders donate to NMCRS
    3rd MAW senior leaders donate to NMCRS
    3rd MAW senior leaders donate to NMCRS
    3rd MAW senior leaders donate to NMCRS
    3rd MAW senior leaders donate to NMCRS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    NMCRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT