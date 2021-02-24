Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training class 21-06 graduated after 52 weeks of training at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021. Laughlin is home of the 47th Flying Training Wing, whose mission is to build combat-ready Airmen, leaders and pilots. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Anne McCready)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 15:41 Photo ID: 6531316 VIRIN: 210224-F-JI530-0012 Resolution: 6150x3300 Size: 3.06 MB Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUPT class 21-06 set to graduate [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Anne McCready, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.