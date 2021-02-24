Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUPT class 21-06 set to graduate

    SUPT class 21-06 set to graduate

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Anne McCready 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training class 21-06 graduated after 52 weeks of training at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021. Laughlin is home of the 47th Flying Training Wing, whose mission is to build combat-ready Airmen, leaders and pilots. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Anne McCready)

