Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training class 21-06 graduated after 52 weeks of training at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021. Laughlin is home of the 47th Flying Training Wing, whose mission is to build combat-ready Airmen, leaders and pilots. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Anne McCready)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 15:41
|Photo ID:
|6531316
|VIRIN:
|210224-F-JI530-0012
|Resolution:
|6150x3300
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SUPT class 21-06 set to graduate [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Anne McCready, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
