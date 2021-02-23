Musician Enlisted Option Program Audition at RSS Rockville

Grace Tifford, right, an applicant with Recruiting Substation (RSS) Rockville, Recruiting Station Frederick, auditions for the Musician Enlistment Option Program at RSS Rockville, Md., on February 23, 2021. The audition required Tifford to play multiple preselected audition excerpts selected by Master Sgt. Justin A. Hauser, the musical technician assistant, for the 4th Marine Corps District to evaluate her proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody J. Ohira)

Date Taken: 02.23.2021
Location: ROCKVILLE, MD, US