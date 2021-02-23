Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Musician Enlisted Option Program Audition at RSS Rockville

    ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Cody Ohira 

    4th Marine Corps District

    Grace Tifford, right, an applicant with Recruiting Substation (RSS) Rockville, Recruiting Station Frederick, auditions for the Musician Enlistment Option Program at RSS Rockville, Md., on February 23, 2021. The audition required Tifford to play multiple preselected audition excerpts selected by Master Sgt. Justin A. Hauser, the musical technician assistant, for the 4th Marine Corps District to evaluate her proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cody J. Ohira)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician Enlisted Option Program Audition at RSS Rockville [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Cody Ohira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

